Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call.

It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive, near its intersection with Gus Drive, to check on a reported disturbance.

While in the area checking on the disturbance, officers happened to notice a smell of marijuana coming from another nearby residence. Those officers contacted detectives from the Organized Crime Unit, who then obtained a narcotics search warrant for the home.

When officers made entry upon serving the warrant, they found over a pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and about $3,400 in cash.

No arrests were made at the time, but during the course of the ensuing investigation, officers were able to obtain a complaint and an arrest warrant naming 33-year-old Sheldton Weathersby.

Officers later located Weathersby in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and took him into custody. He remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on a charge of a state jail felony amount of marijuana. His bond was set at $20,000.