KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Killeen Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a five-vehicle crash on October 13.

The department says investigators with its Traffic Unit charged and arrested a 25-year-old man for his involvement in the crash which occurred in the 1300 Block of E Stan Schlueter Loop.

This case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and a complaint was issued charging the driver of the blue Dodge Charger, identified as Devin Lamar Nelson, of Killeen, with Intoxication Assault. A warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, and Nelson turned himself in to the Killeen City Jail on Wednesday, December 13.

Nelson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Nicola James on Thursday, and set his bond was set at $150,000. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.

The department originally said a series of crashes took place around 7:30 p.m. on October 13. The incidents started when a blue Dodge Charger going east on E. Stan Schlueter Loop approached Trimmier Road. The car left the inside lane and hit another car in the outside lane.

The Charger kept going at a high rate of speed and slammed into a vehicle in the left-hand turn only lane in the 1300 block of E. Stan Schluester Loop. After hitting a third vehicle, the driver of the Charger lost control and hit a fourth vehicle head-on.

Police say the last crash caused the Charger to burst into flames. Several people were taken to hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers closed the roadway for several hours to investigate the series of crashes.

In addition, a GoFundMe fundraiser was organized for two of the victims involved. The fundraiser was organized by Megan Brown, who says her husband and her daughter Annaliese were involved in the accident. The fundraiser has met over $3,000 of its $15,000 goal.