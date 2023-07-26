TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an attempted burglary of habitation and a subsequent shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Barton Avenue around 11:22 p.m. Tuesday regarding a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered that a man attempted to break into a home armed with an axe. The homeowner of the residence shot at the

suspect, but did not hit him.

Police say officers have since found the suspect and have taken him into custody. No injuries have been reported.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police

Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.