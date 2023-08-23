Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Police report making an arrest in the Monday case of shots being fired into a car on a Temple street.

56-year-old Travis Wells remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday on felony charges. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened about 10:25 a.m. Monday. Officers were dispatched to the area of Wildwood and West Nugent Avenue on a shots fired disturbance. The victim told officers a man fired shots into his car.

He told offices the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra tried to drive around a slow group of cars. The victim told officers he also switched lanes, then passed the Hyundai. An argument broke out between the two drivers cursing and gesturing.

The victim then said the other driver rolled down his window and pointed a “black gun” at the victim, discharging multiple rounds. Police said at least two struck the victim’s vehicle before the suspect drove off.

Police said during the course of the investigation officers were able to find the suspected vehicle in the 2300 block of Industrial Drive. Officers said that during a search of the vehicle, they found a quantity of marijuana and a black handgun.

They identified the driver and took him into custody. Wells remained in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.