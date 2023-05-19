Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Temple Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a possible act of arson after a fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters went to an abandoned building at 311 South MLK Dr. just after 3 p.m. They found light smoke billowing out of a window on the second floor.

Firefighters quickly put the flames out and found no one inside. This is the third time they have responded to a fire at that address.

Temple Police and Temple EMS also responded to the scene, along with 10 units and 24 personnel from Temple Fire and Rescue.

Investigators want to remind the public that arson is a felony crime which is punishable by prison time and a fine up to $10,000.

Any information on this incident, or any fire related crime can be reported directly to the Temple Fire Marshal’s Office Tip-Line at 254-298-5955. A $500 reward is available for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.