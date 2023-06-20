HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Harker Heights youth have a unique opportunity to learn how to put sign language to music.

The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will be hosting Sing and Sign, a Teen American Sign Language (ASL) Workshop covering the basics of American Sign Language. The event will be hosted by Georgia Frawley this Wednesday.

According to the Library, American Sign Language is the fourth most common language in the United States. Signs will include the alphabet, numbers and vocabulary signs which can be used in conjunction with traditional and contemporary songs.

Visitors can also sign up for the virtual portion of the Library’s Summer Reading Club, called Readsquared. Participants can track their reading all summer long, earn virtual badges, complete book challenges and play games.

For more information, you can call 254-953-5491 or email erossmiller@harkerheights.gov.