Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police report a 25-year-old man is being held on felony charges after his wife was assaulted following the gender reveal party of their as-yet unborn child.

Bond had not yet been set Monday morning for Robert Hathaway, who was booked into the Bell County Jail early Sunday morning.

A Temple police spokesperson said officers were called to the 7000 block of Cameron Park Road at 11:39 p.m. Saturday in regard to a domestic disturbance. When they got there, they were met by Hathaway – who told them an argument broke out after the party.

Officers reported observing injuries to the body of Hathaway’s wife, who the spokesman said told the officers that her husband punched her in the stomach knowing she is 20 weeks pregnant. She also said she had been choked.

Hathaway was taken into custody at the scene.