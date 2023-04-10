Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A man who was in the Bell County Jail on a relatively minor charge now faces new felony charges following an attack on two different jailers.

Bond was set at $200,000 for 24-year-old Demauri Kentrell Brunson for the two new felony charges. An arrest affidavit states that on February 12, a jailer was distributing food to inmates at the jail, when one of the inmates reached through the food chute and grabbed the jailer by the collar – pulling him to the food chute.

The jailer struggled to get away, pulling hard against his grasp. When he was released, the jailer fell backward onto the floor – striking his head.

As a result of the violence, the Corporal on duty made the decision to rehouse the inmate into a single-person cell. When the Corporal and several other jailers removed him from his current cell he stated, “I ain’t going!” and attempted to walk down the hallway of the jail. When the Corporal blocked his path, he allegedly struck the Corporal in the neck.

The original charge that Brunson was in jail for at the time was criminal trespass. Brunson now faces two charges of assault of a public servant.