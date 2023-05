Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A major Belton intersection was closed Friday morning following an auto-pedestrian accident.

City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the accident occurred during the 7:00 hour at the North Main and MLK intersection. North Main was temporarily closed between 6th and 10th Streets.

The victim in the crash has been died. The name of the victim was initially being withheld pending notification of next of kin.