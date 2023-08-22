Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a crash that killed 41-year-old Emiliano Alfredo Marin early Saturday morning.

Officers say Marin was crossing I-14 near mile marker 285 when a car going west hit him. They say the driver called 911 and stopped to locate the victim.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Marin deceased at 3:39 a.m.

No word at this time if any criminal charges will be filed. This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.