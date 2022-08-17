KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is again partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive this Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

The event will feature “Boots vs. Badges”, with the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen Fire Department, and will be held at the Rosa Hereford Community Center – located at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

The public is invited to come and donate blood, then cast their ballot for either department. Carter Blood Care will be giving out beach towels. Police and Fire departments will also have giveaways, music, and refreshments.

The City of Killeen says there’s no real “loser” in this life-saving battle between these two teams, but the department with the least amount of votes will have to wash the vehicles of the winning department.

The City almost made a promotional video for the event, which you can view below.