WACO / BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: 16 children will officially join their “forever families” this Friday during the Bell County Adoption Day celebration.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) says November is National Adoption Month, and Bell County’s Adoption Day is one of the largest events throughout Central Texas dedicated to celebrating adoptions and highlighting the need for adoptive families.

Eleven families are scheduled to finalize their adoptions at 9 a.m. Friday at 1201 Huey Road in Belton. Those interested in becoming a foster-to-adopt parent can log on to www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405.

In addition, Baylor Law, in partnership with the McLennan County Department of Families and Child Protective Services, will celebrate its 15th annual National Adoption Day – with more than two dozen Central Texas families as their adoptions become finalized.

This event will take place from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Walter and Sheila Umphrey Law Center at Baylor University (Baylor Law) – located at 1114 South University Parks Drive in Waco.

This year’s theme is Home Again for the Holidays, and Baylor Public Interest Legal Society members have pulled out all the stops in decorating Baylor Law and preparing games, gifts, and activities for this holiday-themed celebration – for these former foster care children and their new ‘forever families.’

For more information on this event, you can contact Ed Nelson at ed_nelson@baylor.edu.