TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? H-E-B can help!

The company is hosting a hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Wednesday at its Temple Warehouse, located at 4401 Corporate Way. This is for full-time warehouse order selector positions.

Pay starts at $19 an hour, with nights and weekend hourly premiums available. Benefits also include a ten percent H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, a 401k plan with four-percent company match, paid time off – and a health, vision and dental plan.

If you are interested, you can text “Selector” to 81931, then choose the Temple link: https://bit.ly/313UtZ7 or go to careers.heb.com.

H-E-B has sales of $34 billion and operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. The company is celebrating its 118th anniversary in 2023.