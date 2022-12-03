BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Members of the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation (BEEF), along with Belton Independent School District administrators, gave teachers a nice surprise on Friday!

Teachers across the district received money to support a wish list of items to enhance learning opportunities. Almost $98,000 in grants in total were given to support 50 projects. All 19 of the district’s campuses had at least one recipient.

The district says these grants will go toward everything from flexible seating and curriculum resources to digital cameras to support yearbook staff and updated math and science manipulatives for elementary classrooms.

BEEF was founded in 1992 by Belton ISD alumni to enhance the quality of education for all students in the district. The independent, community-based non-profit provides teacher grants, scholarships and other programs to support economically disadvantaged students.

To learn more about BEEF and how to donate, you can visit https://www.beefbisd.org/.