Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County bail bondsman was arrested on deadly conduct charges following an investigation into a shot being fired into a woman’s car as he sought to take her boyfriend into custody.

Cory Delgado remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with his bond set at $25,000. An arrest affidavit stated that the investigation was conducted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department into an incident which occurred March 31 on Luker Road in the Belton area.

Law enforcement personnel responded to a shots fired report at this location. The arrest affidavit quoted the female victim, who said she drove her boyfriend to the location to meet a customer concerning an excavation job. He got out of the car to meet the customer – but moments later came running back to the car being chased by a man with a gun in his hand.

She said her boyfriend got back into the passenger seat of the car when the man chasing him pointed the gun in her direction and in the direction of the front windshield of her vehicle, with the victim saying he threatened to shoot the vehicle if her boyfriend did not come out.

The woman told deputies she did nothing to provoke the man during the brief standoff – with the man standing in front of the car and pointing the weapon at her and her vehicle. At one point the boyfriend reached down with his hands toward the gas pedal and the man fired a round from his handgun through the windshield, with the round going between the two occupants. The woman said she was afraid of being shot. She said the man grabbed a can of pepper spray and opened the driver side door and began spraying the interior of the vehicle with the pepper spray.

The affidavit stated that apparently the boyfriend had absconded on a misdemeanor bond and the man was trying to apprehend him. The affidavit stated that the female driver had nothing to do with the bond and had not used her vehicle in any fashion to threaten the suspect when he shot into the vehicle.

Investigators sought and obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of deadly conduct, discharge of firearm.