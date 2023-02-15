Bell County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Bell County Commissioners have consistently voted down requests to remove a statue dedicated to Confederate soldiers, but that is not stopping Precinct 4 Commissioner Louie Minor.

The statue stands in front of the Bell County Courthouse in Belton. It was first dedicated in 1916 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Minor has announced plans today to start a fundraising drive on Monday, February 20th, to raise $150,000 to pay for relocating the statue to a location yet to be determined. The commissioner has even started a gofundme page.

The commissioner has placed demolishing or relocating the statue on the Bell County Commissioners Court agenda several times this year. Each time, the motion has failed.

Minor told FOX 44 News previously that he would continue to bring the issue up until the statue is removed.