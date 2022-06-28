Bell County (FOX 44) — Bell County Judge David Blackburn has amended the ban on fireworks because of the rain that fell on Monday.

Judge Blackburn says that since some parts of Bell County received up to 3 inches of rain, some fireworks can be sold and used in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The only fireworks still banned by the drought disaster declaration are those described as stick rockets and missiles with fins or rudders.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) rating dropped more than 90 points to 560.23, taking Bell County out of the highest danger range on the index.

Judge Blackburn says the county has not seen any wildfires since Monday’s storms. Before the rain fell, the county had a daily average of five fires.

