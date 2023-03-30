Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted two men for the 2020 murder of 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton of Killeen.

26-year-old Tyshawn Vincente Navarros and 21-year-old Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps are two of the men accused of killing Hampton on September 14, 2020.

Tyshawn Vincente Navarros

Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps

Police were called to the 1300 block of Fairfield Drive at around 2:13 a.m. that day – where they found Hampton with a gunshot wound to the head. Hampton died in the hospital two days later.

Officers arrested Navarro earlier this month in Garza County. He is now in the Bell County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Demps was found and arrested with the assistance of the United States Marshals Office’s Fugitive Task Force and officers with the Killeen Police Department’s K-9 Unit and Organized Crime Unit. His bond is set at $1,125,000 in the Bell County Jail.

Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges

Police arrested a third suspect, Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges, in January of 2023. He is in the Bell CountyJail with a bond set at $1,034,000.