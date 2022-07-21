Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted Ian Drew St. Joseph Valderrama on one count of murder. Valederrama is accused of shooting and killing Steven Ray Wilson on April 13th, in Kempner.

Valderrama is currently in the Bell County Jail, held on a $1 million bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bell County deputies went to Valderrama’s home at 10:16 p.m. to investigate a shooting. They found the Wilson’s body in the dining room with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say Valderrama told them he had invited the victim to move in a few days before, in an effort to help him. He says the two began to argue over household chores and a broken car part in the victim’s vehicle.

Around 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting, the arrest affidavit says Valderrama and Wilson were arguing in the home’s backyard and when they came into the kitchen. At the time, Valderrama was carrying a shotgun with him.

A third roommate heard the two men arguing and told deputies that she didn’t think it would escalate into a physical fight. She watched Wilson leave the room and then return, shouting at Valderrama.

In the affidavit, Valderrama says he told Wilson to stay on the the other side of a kitchen counter from him, saying he, “didn’t feel safe.” He claimed Wilson came toward him, bowing up his shoulders. Deputies say that is when Valderrama brought up the shotgun and fired at Wilson.

Deputies say they asked for permission to search Valderrama’s phone. They say they found text messages to his mother that stated, “Mom you need to text Steven that he’s no longer welcome here or I’m going to f****** shoot him..” and “I don’t want him (victim) here anymore because all he’s going to do is piss me off to the point where I either f****** stab him shoot him or hurt him very badly.”