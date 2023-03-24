Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Bell County man is being held on charges connected with the slashing of the throat of his roommate in an incident which occurred on March 2.

Stephen Michael Dikovitsky was arrested Thursday by Killeen Police on a warrant obtained by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. An arrest affidavit states that deputies were sent to a home in the 5300 block of Lakeaire Boulevard on what was reported to be a stabbing call.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from knife wounds – plus a third, unharmed man. One of the men on the scene was determined to be a victim and the other as the suspect.

The uninjured man told deputies that Dikovitsky sneaked up behind his roommate and sliced his throat with a knife – then attempted to cut his own throat and wrist. The uninjured party was then able to get the knife from him.

The man identified as the victim was taken to a hospital and was able to tell investigators that a man he said was Dikovitsky came up behind him and cut his throat for no apparent reason. The uninjured man present was identified as the suspect’s father – who told deputies he was in town because he could tell something was wrong with his son and said he thought his son was mentally ill.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Dikovitsky, who was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained there on Friday, with his bond set a $50,000.