BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – This Saturday will have a day of fun, food and entertainment in Belton!

The Bell County Public Health District will host its “Touch-A-Truck” event at the Bell County Expo, located at 301 W. Loop 121. The event is free and open to the public, and will take place from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m this Saturday.

Families are invited to come out for a day of fun, food and entertainment. Interactive displays will include vehicles from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the Belton Fire Department, Central Bell County Fire and Rescue and Bell County Animal Control. Also, the Easter Bunny could be around……

The event will also offer educational resources – including guidance on how to prepare an emergency kit, plan a fire evacuation plan and create an emergency contact list. Community organizations from across the county will also be staffing booths during the event to highlight different services being offered in the community.