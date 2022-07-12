Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – Beginning July 13, Bell County drivers looking to renew their vehicle registrations will have one less day a week to do it in person.

Bell County Vehicle Registration offices will be closed to the public on Wednesdays.

Employees will use the time to work through backlogged dealer titles and mandatory training.

backlogged dealer titles and mandatory training.

“Our offices have been extremely busy with walk-in customers,” Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said. “With internal turnover, our dedicated dealer clerks have had to shift to helping customers instead of working on dealer transactions to keep up with the load.”

Luedeke stresses that most drivers can handle vehicle renewals without ever visiting a Vehicle Registration office.

“Today, there are a number of great alternatives to renewing at one of our offices,” Luedeke said. “People can visit H-E-B or Brookshire Brothers, they can drop their checks in the mail, or they can even renew through the TxDMV.gov website or the new Texas by Texas app.”

Luedeke says that the office will be closed to public for at least six of seven upcoming Wednesdays on July 13, 20, and 27, and August 10, 17, and 24.

After those dates, Luedeke says he will reassess the progress that has been made before determining if future dates may need to be added.