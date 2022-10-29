BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Judge David Blackburn has lifted the ban on outdoor burning.

According to City of Belton Public Information Officer James Stafford, this comes after some parts of Bell County received more than two inches of rain over a 72-hour period. This was effective as of noon on Saturday, and makes legal outdoor burning in unincorporated portions of the county.

Judge Blackburn signed the order on Saturday morning. The Bell County Commissioners Court will revisit the issue during its meeting on Monday, November 7.

Even though the Burn Ban is lifted, Stafford says Bell County residents are required to report burns through the Burn Ban phone line at (254) 933-5555. This practice not only informs individuals of Texas laws around burning, but also ensures that area fire departments will not be deployed to extinguish planned burns.