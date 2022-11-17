BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – 16 children will officially join their “forever families” this Friday during the Bell County Adoption Day celebration.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) says November is National Adoption Month, and Bell County’s Adoption Day is one of the largest events throughout Central Texas dedicated to celebrating adoptions and highlighting the need for adoptive families.

Eleven families are scheduled to finalize their adoptions at 9 a.m. Friday at 1201 Huey Road in Belton. Those interested in becoming a foster-to-adopt parent can log on to www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405.