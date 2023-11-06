BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is holding an event this Wednesday to honor veterans.

The ceremony will take place at the Santa Fe Plaza on West Avenue A at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature remarks from City officials, military leaders and special guests. The Temple Independent School District Choir will be performing a selection of songs.

In addition, the City of Harker Heights is also hosting a veterans ceremony this Wednesday. The sixth annual Veterans Salute will take place at the City’s Auditorium.

The concert starts at 7 a.m., and will feature bands from all of the high schools in Killeen, as well as the Killeen Independent School District’s All-Star Marching Band.

The public is invited to attend both free events.