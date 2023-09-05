BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Many Central Texans are just trying to keep their lawns alive, but the extreme heat and water restrictions are making it difficult for some.

As communities in Bell County experience record low lake levels, city leaders are reminding people and businesses that Stage 2 water restrictions are still in place.

So are the fines for those who are not complying.

“If you see something, say something. And we want to make sure that everyone is in compliance. We know that sometimes people are not purposely violating the water conservation rules, and sometimes they just need a little help,” says City of Killeen Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford. “So we appreciate those who have been calling, and we have received probably about 70 calls.”

The City of Killeen has a 24-hour hotline (254-501-6319) for people to call and report citizens breaking the city ordinance. However, the City hasn’t had many problems with violators.

“There is a person who will have to have summoned to appear in court, but they’re not out of a city of 160,000 people. Just one is is not bad,” shares Ford.

Ford also says multiple warnings are issued for residents and business owners before fines and court orders are even issued. Similarly, city leaders in Temple feel the same way, according to Public Relations Coordinator Megan Price.

“The city takes an education-first approach. So when the city is notified of an issue, they will typically reach out to the offender and inform them what policy they’re breaking. They’ll also reach out to whoever reported the incident and let them know that communication is in progress,” says Price.

It is one big collaborative effort across all fronts to conserve.

“We want to make sure that we’re conserving those, the water for those, who use it the most. Our firefighters, our hospitals, our street cleaners, our gas stations really need that water. So we want to make sure that we’re doing our part to conserve. So that when there is an emergency, it’s available,” says Ford.

The Water Control and Improvement District, or WCID, will have the final say in whether Bell County cities will move back or forward in water restriction stages.

You can find more information about water conservation rules and tips by visiting here and here.