BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Comic Con invites the entire family to come out and experience the comics, pop culture, gaming and much more this weekend.

“We have something for everybody, but honestly, we want to make it a family friendly event. So just coming in and seemed like the kids light up when they get to see their favorite actors, the favorite voice actors from anime. I mean, it is just amazing to see everybody come together and make it a joyous occasion,” says David Newman Bell County Comic Con Brand Ambassador.

There will be artists, superheroes, and celebrity guests. Including Chuck Norris and the Fresh Prince of Bell Air’s Joseph Marcell.

Right now, they are expecting roughly 37,000 attendees between Saturday and Sunday. The event is taking place at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton from 10 am to 6 pm both days.

If you have already purchased your tickets online, it is recommended to come by the expo center early to pick up your badge. Otherwise, you can buy tickets Saturday morning.

Many attendees go all out with their attire. If you decide to dress up you can enter in a cosplay contest. There is a kids costume contest on Saturday and an adult costume contest Sunday. For more details and ticket information visit the Bell County Comic Con website.