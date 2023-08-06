BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Tomorrow, Sunday August 6th, is the last day for the Bell County Comic Con. Doors open at 10 am with what could be another long line like today.

If you are interested in attending, purchase tickets online before arriving so you can skip the hassle.

The Bell County Comic Con features Cosplay contests with some participants flexing their creativity with homemade costumes. Others attend Comic Con to meet celebrities like Chuck Norris or the voice of Scooby Doo.

“I’m just so honored to be a small part of something so huge and to listen to the fans of how Scooby Doo has touched their lives throughout the years is amazing,” says one of the voice of Scooby Doo, Scott Innes.”

The family friendly event focuses on comics, pop culture, art and more. Including over 300 exhibits to bring unique collectibles and memorabilia.