Bell County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bell County Commissioners Court has extended the current burn ban until November 6, 2023.

The commissioners briefly lifted the ban on September 15th, but then reinstated it a few days later.

The ban is on all outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Bell County. It can be lifted earlier either by the commissioners or by Judge David Blackburn.

Violating the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

McLennan County is not under a burn ban at this time. County Judge Scott M. Felton lifted the ban on September 15th.

There is a Reg Flag Warning Burn Ban Order in place for McLennan County. That means there is no burning allowed in the unincorporated areas of the county when the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning. There is not one in place at this time.

FOX 44’s Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint will have more on burn bans during FOX 44 News @ 5:30 and 6 p.m.