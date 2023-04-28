Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reports a deputy had a close call with an aggressive dog last week with the deputy having to shoot the dog.

A department statement said the incident has led to an outcry on social media and what the department described as a lot of misinformation. To that end, the department has issued a statement and placed pictures and a video on their Facebook page to clarify the situation.

Chief Deputy T.J. Cruz said in the statement that about 1:06 p.m. on April 21, Bell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare concern call in the 500 block of Bear Branch Road in the Killeen area. The original call was from Texas Child Protective Services requesting an agency assist from the Sheriff’s Department.

The statement said that upon the deputies’ arrival, they made contact with the CPS worker who had requested assistance. The deputies assessed the property and attempted to make contact with the resident through an open door.

When approaching the residence, the dog ( described as a pit-bull breed) which appeared to be tethered to an affixed object near the front of the residence, became aggressive toward the officer, causing him to retreat and choose a different route to approach the residence.

The statement said the tethered leash failed and the dog charged the deputy. As the dog lunged toward the deputy, he fired a single round at the dog to protect himself, the other deputy and the CPS worker.

The statement said the dog owner was notified of the incident and transported the dog to a veterinary clinic. The condition of the dog was reported to be unknown as of Friday morning.

The incident is being investigated by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the department’s Internal Affairs Division under the Sheriff’s Department General Orders in any officer’s related use of force. The statement said both investigations are open and active.