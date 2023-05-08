BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Commissioners made some multi-million dollar decisions on Monday morning.

One decision included the future of the Bell County EXPO Center. The commissioners decided to sell the naming rights to the center to Cadence Bank for ten years in exchange for almost $3 million. The vote was unanimous.

The commissioners also voted down a measure to prohibit firearms at their meetings – but they voted 3-2 in favor of making June 19 – known as Juneteenth – a Bell County holiday.