BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments across Bell County came together to battle a large house fire early Sunday morning.
Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue says it responded to the residential structure fire at 3:41 a.m. Firefighters from the Belton Fire Department, Central Bell Fire & Rescue, the Harker Heights Fire Department and the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
The home was considered to be heavily involved, with several outbuildings and numerous exposures threatened. Crews worked to contain and extinguish the blaze despite downed power lines, a huge fuel load and water supply issues.
Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue says this was the second large incident handled by crews over the weekend. They also to assist many of the same departments – along with Killeen, Salado, Travis County STAR Flight and the Fort Cavazos Fire Department – with a Wildland/Urban Interface alarm that threatened several neighborhoods.
Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue also reported a “close call” with a grassfire at Temple Lake Park.