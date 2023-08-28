BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments across Bell County came together to battle a large house fire early Sunday morning.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue says it responded to the residential structure fire at 3:41 a.m. Firefighters from the Belton Fire Department, Central Bell Fire & Rescue, the Harker Heights Fire Department and the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue)

The home was considered to be heavily involved, with several outbuildings and numerous exposures threatened. Crews worked to contain and extinguish the blaze despite downed power lines, a huge fuel load and water supply issues.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue says this was the second large incident handled by crews over the weekend. They also to assist many of the same departments – along with Killeen, Salado, Travis County STAR Flight and the Fort Cavazos Fire Department – with a Wildland/Urban Interface alarm that threatened several neighborhoods.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue also reported a “close call” with a grassfire at Temple Lake Park.