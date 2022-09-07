BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bell County Jail inmate has died in the hospital after having what the Sheriff’s Office describes as a medical emergency.

Bell County Chief Deputy T.J. Cruz says Juan Antonio Rodriguez was originally booked into the Bell County Jail at 9:04 p.m. on August 25. Rodriguez had two separate charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance – with bond set at $40,000 on each charge.

Cruz says Rodriguez was also housed in the jail infirmary for an undisclosed medical condition. He was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott and White’s Emergency Room at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 2:06 a.m. on Monday, September 5. An investigation into this event is ongoing.