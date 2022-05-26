BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bell County jailer is arrested amid a discovery of contraband being delivered and sold within the jail.

Bell County Jail staff, upon executing a cell search on February 5, 2022, discovered contraband within the confines of the correctional facility – including a cellphone, chargers, tobacco, and illicit substances.

Over the course of the past four months, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, along with the assistance of the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and Bell Organized Crime Unit, conducted an investigation into the source of the contraband – resulting in several individuals identified as being involved in a criminal enterprise concerning contraband being delivered and sold within the jail.

One individual, identified as 28-year-old Tommie Rodall, has been employed with the Sheriff’s Department as a jailer for four years. The criminal charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering were presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

The case was subsequently delivered to a Bell County Grand Jury on May 25, in which a true-bill indictment was handed down – charging Rodall with the felony offenses of engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering.

Rodall was terminated and arrested on Thursday morning and booked into the Bell County Jail. Rodall is being held in custody pending magistration, and his bond is set at $100,000 on each charge.