BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bell County officials are opening their landfill to the public Saturday, February 15, for residents and businesses to dispose of tree limbs, debris, and other vegetation the late January winter storm left behind.

Crews will be at the entrance of the landfill ensuring the only items dropped off are vegetation items resulting from damage and not trash or waste.

Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford shared with FOX 44 News the do’s and don’ts of what to bring Saturday.

“You don’t need an ID. You don’t need to prove residence. They really are trying to make this as easy as possible. The only thing they’re not going to let you do is bring in something other than tree limbs and vegetation. No trash. It’s just for trees and vegetation.”

Stafford also says that Bell County did not see any significant damage but several residents and business owners had large amounts of tree branches brought down in the roads, and scattered around their properties.

The county wanted to provide an alternative to those who may not want to burn the tree debris near residences, a longer process that requires reporting the burn and following county guidelines.

Saturdays event will ultimately reduce the number of controlled burns happening around the county, while helping people get all of the debris off of their property.

“By going to the landfill and dropping off [the] tree limbs and vegetation, we free up that space for them. We also relieve them the stress of needing to do a controlled burn. And for the county, it also potentially that much safer and puts a little less stress on our fire forces,” shared Bell County PIO Stafford.

Bell County plans to do a large controlled burn of the tree debris once Saturdays event is over.

