BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Today, Bell County law enforcement received big news.

Judge David Blackburn, Sheriff Lange, and Congressman John Carter announced more funding for the department.

The Congressman says Central Texas is one of the fastest growing areas in the entire United States and with that growth, comes the need for more funding.

Congressman Carter made the request for community project funding offered through congressional appropriations. This allows members of congress to direct aid to specific projects in their districts and ensures that they are responsive to local needs.

“We in Bell County believe in supporting our law enforcement. So today, I’m announcing 1.563 million dollars worth of federal funding that I secured for the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.”

Congressman Carter says the funding will help the Bell County Sheriff’s Department meet their ever-growing community that they serve.