BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Commissioners Court alongside County Judge David Blackburn have authorized the lifting of the Burn Ban Order for Bell County.

The county has received beneficial rainfall and cooler weather since the adoption of the Burn Ban. County Judge Blackburn finds the circumstances presented at the Commissioners Court meeting on August 22, 20022, no longer exist in such a manner that creates a public safety hazard by outdoor burning.

The lifting of this order has taken effect today.