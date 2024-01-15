Bell County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is missing and may be in danger. 44-year-old Michael Dewain Drake was last seen at his home off FM-439, near Belton, on Sunday.

Drake is 6’1″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short blond hair, blue eyes, and was wearing blue denim shorts when last seen.

Investigators believe he is in danger because of circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the current weather conditions.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael. Information can be given by calling the Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5412.