BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Public Health District has announced the Community Level of COVID-19 has been raised from Low to Medium.

The District says the Community Level is based on a combination of three factors – the number of new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven-day period, the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions over the same seven-day period, and the percent of inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

These criteria were developed by the Centers for Disease Control to alert the public to the different levels of risk within each county, and to inform them of what steps they should consider to help prevent infection and further spread in the community.

With the increase in the level to Medium, these recommendations include getting tested if you have symptoms or have a known exposure, staying home if you are sick, and for those at high risk for severe illness, wearing a mask and avoiding crowded indoor spaces. For anyone with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19, a mask should be worn for ten days.

The District says vaccination remains the best defense against severe illness, so staying up to date with vaccinations, including getting a booster dose, is highly recommended. A second booster is recommended for those over age 50, and for those who are immunocompromised. Vaccines are available at local pharmacies, physician offices and the Bell County Public Health District immunization clinics.

The Community Level is updated by the CDC on a weekly basis, and can be found on the BCPHD dashboard at https://www.bellcountyhealth.org/.