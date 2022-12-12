Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County officials appear to disagree with the federal government’s assessment of broadband internet coverage in Bell County.

“The amount of money that is being dedicated to expanding rural access to broadband represents a once-in-a-generation investment,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “I want to see Bell County residents benefit by this investment of federal tax dollars.”

In the coming weeks, county officials are urging residents review a map created by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and, if they find inconsistencies, challenge them.

The FCC Broadband Map shows that every area of Bell County currently has access to broadband service. Nevertheless, county leaders claim that this is often not the case.

“I have heard from many residents, who have looked at their home on the map and have seen a list of ISPs that claim to have them covered,” Judge Blackburn said. “However, when they contact those providers, they are hearing that those companies don’t actually serve their address or the speeds that the companies represent do not reflect reality.”

Residents can find the map here

Residents are encouraged by county officials to visit the map and check what type of broadband it shows is available at their address. If they discover any information about broadband service that is incorrect, they can submit an Availability Challenge.

The federal government plans to invest billions of dollars bringing high speed internet to American homes