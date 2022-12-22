Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners gave the county attorney authority to sue the City of Killeen over the implementation of Proposition A on Thursday.

Killeen’s City Council adopted the marijuana proposition after about 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of it. Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for class A or B misdemeanors.

City Council members did amend the proposition to do away with a section that prohibited officers from searching vehicles based on the odor of marijuana.

Bell County wants the City of Killeen and its agents to enforce Texas laws concerning marijuana possession. The lawsuit would ask the District Court to declare Proposition A unconstitutional and keep Killeen from enforcing it.

Commissioners also want to make sure Killeen does not punish police officers who enforce marijuana laws.

FOX 44 News has reached out to the City of Killeen for comment about this proposed litigation. We have also reached out to Ground Game Texas, which promoted Proposition A.

The Harker Heights City Council voted on November 22nd to repeal a similar ordinance passed by voters. According to the councilmembers, they made the decision because the ordinance goes against the Texas Constitution.

Ground Game Texas started a petition drive soon after for a referendum to overturn the city’s decision.

The City of Harker Heights announced on Thursday that the group’s petition had enough signatures to move the referendum forward. Council members will discuss it during their meeting on January 10, 2023.