BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera.

The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9.

(Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department) (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

The department goes on to say that “porch piracy” is a felony offense in the State of Texas. If you have any information about the man pictured, you can contact Investigator Gowan at 254-933-5442.