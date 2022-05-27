BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – If anybody in Bell County is looking for a job, there are several opportunities available within area school districts!

The Belton Independent School District is hosting a job fair for all positions on June 1 at Chisholm Trail Elementary, located at 1082 S. Wheat Road. This event will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Those interested in pursuing a career within the district, or just learning more about the district, are invited to attend.

The district is currently hiring classroom teachers, special education staff and support staff, as well as professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. For an up-to-date list of openings, you can visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.”

Each of the district’s campuses will be represented at the fair, along with several auxiliary departments.

You can register for the event at https://bit.ly/3PefBtN, although this is not required.

In addition, the Temple Independent School District will be hosting a teacher job fair on June 1 at Temple High School, located at 415 North 31st Street in Temple, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The district is looking to hire teachers to begin working this fall for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district is hiring teachers at all levels, and all of the district’s campuses will be represented at the job fair. The disctrict offers a starting salary of $52,500, plus competitive employee benefits. Other benefits to working for Temple ISD include exceptional training programs, First Year training at the IGNITE Academy, the Master Teacher Model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well-defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas.

There are also student loan forgiveness opportunities, since all Temple ISD campuses are Title I. Temple ISD also provides growth opportunities (both instructional and professional), a collaborative environment throughout the district and campuses and mentoring for all new teachers.

For more information, you can view current job openings and register for the job fair here.

The Killeen Independent School District is hiring for all positions for the upcoming school year, and will host a job fair on Thursday, June 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Harker Heights High School – located at 1001 E FM-2410 Road in Harker Heights.

As the largest district in Region 12, Killeen ISD offers a competitive starting salary of $56,160 for first-year teachers. The 22-23 teacher pay scale rewards educators for their total years of teaching experience. All Killeen ISD employees have health insurance plans available to them at no cost.

Select stipends are also increasing for the 2022-2023 school year, including the Bilingual teacher $7,500 and the Special Education self-contained teacher stipend to $5,000. A new $2,000 stipend was also created to help offset relocation costs for teachers moving to the district.

Killeen ISD is one of the few school districts in the area to offer longevity pay for professional and auxiliary employees completing five cumulative years with the district. Additionally, it allows for former Killeen ISD employees to return to the district and receive credit for their previous Killeen ISD years of service, thus retaining and recruiting tenured employees.

Anyone interested in becoming an educator in Killeen ISD is encouraged to attend the job fair and learn how to be reimbursed up to $5,000 for their Alternative Certification with a teaching commitment to the district. During the job fair, interested applicants will have the opportunity to interview on-site and receive conditional offers of employment.

Killeen ISD is hiring classroom teachers, special education employees, bus drivers, aides, custodians, maintenance workers, groundskeepers, nurses, clinic aides, librarians, school nutrition workers, bus monitors, and more. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair. To view a list of current openings and apply, you can go here.