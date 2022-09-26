BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live.

The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

With 93 vendors, participants can pick up information on nutrition and fitness, housing, financial planning, pharmaceuticals, volunteer opportunities, hobbies and leisure activities – as well as learn about retirement communities, nursing and rehabilitation facilities, insurance, after-life arrangements and more.

Each visitor will be provided with a Senior Expo bag so they can bring home goodies and lots of information from vendors. The event will also include musical entertainment, special giveaways and drawings for door prizes.

The Bell County Public Health Department will be onsite to provide COVID boosters and various immunizations, depending on availability. Advent Health care will provide medical services to check blood pressure, body mass index, cholesterol and glucose readings, and Texas Hearing will be there to provide free

hearing screenings.

The Senior Expo will also host two guest speakers in the Special Events room, which can be accessed by stairs or elevator:

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: The Scott Zipp Agency will discuss Zero-Cost Medicare and Health Insurance options.

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Lisa Wilkins Hyde will discuss the importance of “Putting Your House in Order” through estate planning, for peace of mind for you and your family and reducing the emotional and financial burden your family could face during this difficult time.