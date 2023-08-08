BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange has announced his intention to run for re-election.

Sheriff Lange made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday. He also gave a quick update on the Bell County Jail expansion as well as the Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Foundation Police Memorial.

The Facebook post reads:

“Apologies to everyone for not posting anything in a long while, I have been somewhat busy. A lot of rumors have been circulating lately about my status as Sheriff of Bell County, so I wanted to let all of my Facebook friends know that I intend to run for another term to continue as Sheriff. The Jail expansion is about 50% complete and I feel the need to see this project thru to completion. Plans for construction of the BCSD Foundation Police Memorial are moving along slowly, and I would like to see this project completed also.

“I am very proud of every person connected to this Department, and am looking forward to another four years as your Sheriff.”