BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department has announced the passing of Corporal Shawn Hearn, who lost his battle with cancer and went End of Watch surrounded by family on January 10. The department says Corporal Hearn’s service to community was obvious, with a career spanning over 35 years in both military and civilian law enforcement.

A Celebration of Life for Corporal Hearn will be held this Friday, January 19th at 2 p.m. The event will take place at First Baptist Church, located at 506 N. Main Street in Belton.