BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The hours of operation for the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector and Vehicle Registration offices will change beginning Tuesday, September 6. All four locations will be affected.

Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford said on Thursday morning that moving forward, offices will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff members will continue to work until 5 p.m. each day. During their last hour, they will focus on Auto Dealer Title Transfers.

In July, it was announced that offices would be closed to the public for six Wednesdays to give his staff an opportunity to work through the backlog of Auto Dealer Title Transfers.

For more information, you can visit the Tax Assessor-Collector’s website and see the services they provide.