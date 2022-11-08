BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — This morning 8 of Bell County’s 42 Voting Centers experienced synchronization issues with the check-in systems.

This issue led to delays in the opening of those facilities and long waits for some voters. To ensure that every Bell County voter is given the opportunity to cast their ballot, the Bell County Elections Office has requested and been allowed to extend voting hours county-wide until 8:00 p.m.

Bell County Elections Administrator Dr. Desi Roberts contacted the Secretary of State’s office this morning to make the request.

At that time, in accordance with Texas Election Code (43.007(p)), he was directed to ask the County Attorney, Jim Nichols, to petition a District Court judge to issue a Court Order instructing that polls remain open. Mr. Nichols submitted his request around 1:30 p.m. to 146th Judicial District Judge Jack Jones. At that time, Judge Jones filed the requested order.

As Bell County using a Vote Center model, by which voters can use any Vote Center regardless of their precinct, this order impacts not only the Vote Centers that experienced issues this morning but every one of the county 42 polling locations.

As a result, reporting of Bell County voting results will be delayed this evening.

Courtesy: Bell County