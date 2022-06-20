Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County is now accepting proposals for the purchase of naming rights to the Bell County Expo Center.

Proposals will be accepted through 2:00 p.m. July 26th.

“Sponsor partnerships are important in the public venue and live event industry,” Bell County Expo Center Executive Director Tim Stephens said. “We look forward to seeing if there is any interest in the largest of those sponsorships, the naming rights to the entire facility.”

The Expo Center hosts between 270 and 300 events each year drawing from 350,000 and 450,000 visitors from across the state.

“We believe the Expo is a high value marketing platform,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said, “and the successful proposer will realize significant benefits.”