BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting next week, getting a vehicle registration renewed will be more difficult for Bell County drivers with outstanding tickets and fines.

County officials announced Wednesday that it would officially launch its Scofflaw Program on Tuesday, October 18. Once this program goes live, it would block any individual with an unpaid fine to the county from registering their vehicle.

Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford says the program works by sharing information between the county and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles database and flagging the vehicle identification number (VIN) or license plate number of vehicles associated with outstanding citations.

This means that when a driver with an unpaid ticket goes to renew or register a vehicle in a Bell County Vehicle Registration, they will be informed of a block. Drivers can remove this block by paying the fine – either in the court from which the citation was issued or by going online.

Anyone planning to register a vehicle should check for any blocks before visiting a Vehicle Registration office at bellcountytx.com/checkticket. This same website can be used to pay any outstanding fines in advance.

The Scofflaw Program was initiated by the Bell County Commissioners Court in cooperation with the Bell County Justices of the Peace Courts. It has required a partnership between several Bell County offices – including Vehicle Registration, Technology Services, and the Auditor.